Health & Fitness

Flu cases decrease slightly, but the virus may not have peaked yet

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- Flu activity across the United States dropped for the second week in a row, even as more children died from it.

So far, 39 under the age of 18 have lost their lives in the season which started September 29.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 13 million cases of the flu thus far, with 120,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 deaths.

Despite the drop, the CDC says it's still too soon to say for sure the season has peaked yet.

There are signs that while cases of the B-strain are declining, those of the A-strain are rising in some areas of the country.

The number of states reporting high influenza activity dropped from 36 to 34 during the week ending January 11th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckflucdcvirusflu death
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Saturday Snow and Rain, What to Expect
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
New Jersey Pit Bull makes history as K9 officer
Police seek man who punched SEPTA bus driver in the face
Haverford 7th-grader competes in baking championship
Show More
Bear Creek Mountain prepping for a snowy weekend
Remains of missing woman found in car pulled from NJ river
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation
Man in GoFundMe scheme pleads not guilty to federal charges
More TOP STORIES News