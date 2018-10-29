HEALTH & FITNESS

Flu season begins as several states report new cases

EMBED </>More Videos

Flu season begins as several states report new cases - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on October 29, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The flu virus is coming. Several states have already reported cases and some deaths related to complications from the virus.

These are early cases, but it's a reminder that the flu virus will be circulating soon and that it can cause severe illness, even death.

Flu vaccine clinics are being held at many health departments.

Pharmacies and doctors offices also have vaccine on-hand. Now is the time to get the flu shot because it takes about two weeks to build up immunity.

So far the CDC says the predominant strain is the H1N1 and that is covered by this year's vaccine.

Even if that vaccine can't guarantee 100 percent protection, it can lessen the severity of symptoms. It also helps protect the very young and others vulnerable to infection.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfluflu seasonflu prevention
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Tips to cut back from caffeine throughout the day
FDA considers adding sesame to allergy warning list
Art of Aging
Today's Tip: Back Pain Help
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Synagogue massacre defendant appears in court in wheelchair
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Police: Man killed his mother and sister in Allentown
Court hearing held in Mumia Abu Jamal appeal case
CNN says suspicious package received at Atlanta post office
Cheer team includes students with developmental challenges
PSPCA offerings half price cat adoptions until Wednesday
Show More
Video shows school bus swept away by floodwaters
Police: College-age man in costume shouts 'God isn't real' in church
Houston Zoo exhibit evacuated after chimp smashes window
Water issue at Delco school building
Phillies celebrate 10th anniversary of 2008 World Championship
More News