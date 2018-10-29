Flu season begins as several states report new cases

The flu virus is coming. Several states have already reported cases and some deaths related to complications from the virus.These are early cases, but it's a reminder that the flu virus will be circulating soon and that it can cause severe illness, even death.Flu vaccine clinics are being held at many health departments.Pharmacies and doctors offices also have vaccine on-hand. Now is the time to get the flu shot because it takes about two weeks to build up immunity.So far the CDC says the predominant strain is the H1N1 and that is covered by this year's vaccine.Even if that vaccine can't guarantee 100 percent protection, it can lessen the severity of symptoms. It also helps protect the very young and others vulnerable to infection.------