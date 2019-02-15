Flu season national and local progress report

It continues to be a fairly mild year nationally for influenza, and the vaccine is better than in recent years. But locally, the picture' is a little different.The CDC says the vaccine is 47-percent effective, compared to just 40-percent the past two years.It may not sound like a lot but what this means is if you are vaccinated, you are 47-percent less likely to get the flu than someone who didn't get the shot.And it can also help protect you from severe complications.Across the country, the CDC says about 10 to 15 thousand people have died of flu complications, including 28 children.Most of those children had not been vaccinated.Forty-eight states are reporting widespread activity.New Jersey and Delaware say flu activity is still very high, and in Pennsylvania, it's at epidemic levels.If you haven't gotten a flu shot yet, it's still recommended. We have many more weeks to go in flu season.----------