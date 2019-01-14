New Fitness Trends: Boxing and Rock Climbing
There are some new fitness trends in Philadelphia and there's no surprise boxing is one of them. There are four new boxing gyms open or opening soon and five new rock climbing gyms.
The Gravity Vault | Facebook
175 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087
Coming to Philadelphia soon!
Reach Indoor Climbing & Fitness | Facebook
401 E 4th Street, Bridgeport, Pennsylvania 19405
The Cliffs at Callowhill | Facebook
340 N. 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tufas Boulder Lounge | Facebook
1614 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
215-360-3999
Everybody Fights (grand opening February 1st) | Facebook
1900 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Title Boxing | Facebook
2101 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-325-1885
