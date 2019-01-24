HEALTH & FITNESS

Forearm Plank Challenge - Today's Tip

EMBED </>More Videos

Shoshana loves a good plank challenge and has one for you today.

Shoshana loves a good plank challenge and has one for you today.
Related Topics:
healthToday's Tip6abc Fitness Tip
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
One year later, formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia launches first pediatric food pharmacy
New bill proposes testing all Pa. kids for lead
Shutdown hurts local company with new drugs in pipeline
Benefits of delaying babies' baths
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Afternoon Drying
Jayme Closs to receive $25,000 reward from Jennie-O
New tax impacting Jersey Shore rentals
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
One year later, formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
Man shot 5 times, car riddled with bullets
Show More
Fire burns through roof of restaurant near Plymouth Meeting Mall
Trump postpones State of the Union until end of shutdown
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Lawmaker seeking dress code for parents at school
More News