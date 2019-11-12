Health & Fitness

Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta for procedure to relieve pressure on brain

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Plains, Ga. (John Amis)

ATLANTA -- Former president Jimmy Carter was hospitalized Monday night in Atlanta, his spokesperson said.

The official Carter Foundation said in a tweet that the 95-year-old is at Emory University Hospital for a procedure "to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls."

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, the statement said. Carter's wife Rosalynn is with him at the hospital and he is resting comfortably, his spokesperson said.



Carter is the oldest surviving president. He was hospitalized twice in October for falls, including one at his Georgia home in which he sustained a minor fracture to his pelvis. In May he underwent surgery after falling and breaking his hip while leaving for a hunting trip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgeorgiajimmy carterhospitalu.s. & worldpolitics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sunoco confirms petroleum leak in Delco; residents told to shelter in place
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Friend devastated after Porsche crash leaves 2 dead in Toms River
AccuWeather Alert: Record Cold Late Tuesday Through Wednesday
5 suspects sought after women attacked in Center City
11-year-old dies after being shot in West Philadelphia
Show More
Man tending to Vietnam, Korean War memorials for past 3 decades
Fast-moving blaze destroys firefighter's home in Mullica Township
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
Lehigh Valley Bracing for Wintry Weather Including Bitter Cold
Family pleading for answers after hit-and-run driver kills Vietnam veteran
More TOP STORIES News