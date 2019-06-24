Former Sixer Mutombo speaks to fellow Congolese on Ebola

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- "Bonjour, je m'appelle Dikembe Mutombo," the message begins.The deep, distinctive voice of NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mitbombo introduces himself in French, the official language of the Democratic Republic of Congo.After introducing himself, Mutombo continues the public service announcement recorded for the CDC to address his fellow Congolese."Ebola is real," the former Sixer tells them, going on to say, "More than 6 of every 10 of our brothers and sisters sick with Ebola have died, including many of our children."The CDC has partnered with Mutombo and his Dikembe Mutombo Foundation to combat the unseen barriers which have hampered efforts to control the worst Ebola outbreak to hit the central African nation.Rebel groups are capitaliziing on longstanding skepticism of Western medicine to drive people away from clinics and traveling health teams.Those teams have been attacked more than 100 times in recent months. One doctor was killed and several others hurt in one hospital attack."There is widespread community concern and mistrust about the attempts to control the outbreak, and many people believe their voices are not being heard," he says.Mutombo urges people to get treatment as quickly as possible.And he urges his countrymen to protect themselves by staying away from the bodily fluids of the sick, and the bodies of those who've died.Mourners who touch, clean, kiss, wash, or wrap Ebola victims can become easily infected.Mutombo also urges his countrymen - get vaccinated if it's offered.He closes out the message saying the situation is challenging, and if there's no action, more Congolese will die of Ebola virus.However, he says that together as a people and a country, Ebola can be beaten.