Health & Fitness

Fox Chase Cancer Center Chat Rewind - Genetic Counseling

EMBED <>More Videos

Part one of the March 6 chat on cancer genetics screening.

EMBED More News Videos

Part two of the March 6 chat on cencer genetics testing.


Whitaker and Forman offer comprehensive cancer risk assessment, leveraging family history review and genetic testing to develop individualized prevention options for each patient.

The team determines whether patients are at a high risk for certain types of cancer through pedigree analysis of family history and genetic risk factors, as well as lifestyle and environmental factors.

Kristen Whitaker, MD
Clinical Cancer Geneticist, and Assistant Professor in the Department of Clinical Genetics at Fox Chase Cancer Center

Whitaker earned her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency at George Washington University Hospital. She completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of Chicago.

She specializes in clinical genetics with a focus on hereditary breast cancer, and breast and ovary cancer risk assessment. She is board-certified in internal medicine and board eligible in medical oncology.

Andrea Forman, MS, LCGC
Clinical Team Leader and Licensed Certified Genetic Counselor in the Department of Clinical Genetics at Fox Chase Cancer Center

Forman earned her master's degree in genetic counseling from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. She's a licensed genetic counselor from the Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine and by the American Board of Genetic Counseling.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstuh chat
TOP STORIES
2 found dead in West Norriton Township, Pa. home
Police: 2 teens found shot to death in Wilmington home
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Preschool in Center City evacuated for structural damage
Nebraska police "pull over" Mustang made entirely of snow
Eagles sign Jason Peters to 1-year contract
Teen shot multiple times in SW Philly
Show More
Fire rips through 3 North Philadelphia businesses
'Car hoarder' has collection removed
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Boy, 14, stabbed to death over brownie, friend says
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Blustery Today
More TOP STORIES News