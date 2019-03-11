Fox Chase Cancer Center Chat Rewind - Genetic Counseling

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5174335" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part two of the March 6 chat on cencer genetics testing.

Whitaker and Forman offer comprehensive cancer risk assessment, leveraging family history review and genetic testing to develop individualized prevention options for each patient.The team determines whether patients are at a high risk for certain types of cancer through pedigree analysis of family history and genetic risk factors, as well as lifestyle and environmental factors.Clinical Cancer Geneticist, and Assistant Professor in the Department of Clinical Genetics at Fox Chase Cancer CenterWhitaker earned her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency at George Washington University Hospital. She completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of Chicago.She specializes in clinical genetics with a focus on hereditary breast cancer, and breast and ovary cancer risk assessment. She is board-certified in internal medicine and board eligible in medical oncology.Clinical Team Leader and Licensed Certified Genetic Counselor in the Department of Clinical Genetics at Fox Chase Cancer CenterForman earned her master's degree in genetic counseling from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. She's a licensed genetic counselor from the Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine and by the American Board of Genetic Counseling.