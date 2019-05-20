Fox Chase Cancer Center Colorectal Cancer Facebook LIVE chat

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, excluding skin cancers. But, it's also one of the most preventable types of cancers.
Still, when it comes to colorectal cancer, many people have questions about screening, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. Watch the live web chat as 6abc chats with three colorectal cancer specialists from Fox Chase Cancer Center, and answers your most pressing questions about colorectal cancer on Wednesday, May 22nd at noon on Facebook.
Jeffrey Farma, MD, FACS
Chief of the Division of General Surgery and Associate Professor in the Department of Surgical Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center
As a surgical oncologist, Farma specializes in colorectal cancer, melanoma and, sarcoma, using minimally invasive and robotic surgical techniques. He earned his medical degree and completed his residency at the Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine. He completed two prestigious fellowships in surgical oncology - one at the National Cancer Institute, and one at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla. Farma is board certified in surgery and has been named a "Top Doctor" by Philadelphia magazine consecutively for the past two years.
Rishi Jain, MD, MS, DABOMB
Assistant Professor in the Department of Hematology/Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center
Jain is a medical oncologist who specializes in treating cancers of the gastrointestinal tract, such as colorectal, esophageal, liver, gall bladder, pancreatic, and stomach cancers, as well as neuroendocrine tumors. He has a special research focus, though, on the intersections between diet, nutrition, physical activity and cancer therapy, exploring questions about the importance of nutrition and its relationship with cancer. Jain earned his medical degree at the University of Toledo's College of Medicine in Ohio, his residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, and his fellowship in hematology/oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center. He also holds a master's degree in human nutrition from Columbia University, and is board certified in internal medicine, medical oncology, and obesity medicine.
Jennifer T. Higa, MD
Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at Fox Chase Cancer Center
Higa is an interventional endoscopist who specializes in treating cancers of the gastrointestinal tract, such as colorectal, esophageal, gall bladder, and pancreatic cancers.
As an endoscopist, she has background in general gastroenterology and hepatology, with additional training in advanced endoscopic procedures. Higa earned her medical degree at New York Medical College, and completed an internal medicine residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School. She completed a clinical fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Washington Medical Center and a clinical fellowship in advanced endoscopy at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. Higa also has a bachelor's degree in biological sciences from the University of Chicago. Higa is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology.
Fox Chase Cancer Center Colorectal Cancer Facebook LIVE chat
