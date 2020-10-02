Fox Chase Cancer Center: Lung Cancer Facebook LIVE Chat

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for both men and women in the United States, and when it comes to this disease, many people have questions about screening, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
Watch our live web chat as three lung cancer specialists from Fox Chase Cancer Center answer your questions on Wednesday, October 14 at noon on Facebook.
About the Doctors
Christopher J. Manley, MD
Director, Interventional Pulmonology and Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Fox Chase Cancer Center
As an interventional pulmonologist, Dr. Manley specializes in procedures used to diagnose and treat lung cancer and other diseases. He has a special interest in the field of robotic bronchoscopy, which helps doctors safely access difficult-to-reach lung nodules for evaluation.
Dr. Manley earned his medical degree at the Chicago Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University and also completed his internal medicine residency at Loyola University. He completed two prestigious fellowships in pulmonary medicine—one in pulmonary and critical care medicine through Tufts Medical Center and the other in interventional pulmonology through Harvard combined Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Manley is board certified in interventional pulmonology, pulmonary medicine, critical care and internal medicine.
Jessica Bauman, MD
Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology/Oncology and Associate Program Director,
Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Training Program
Fox Chase Cancer Center
Dr. Bauman is a medical oncologist who specializes in the treatment of patients with endobronchial disease, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, lung metastases, mesothelioma, thymoma, and thyroid cancer. She has a special interest in understanding how these cancers form and how they respond to new and innovative treatments. Her research interests include optimizing supportive care, communication, and quality of life for cancer patients and their families while simultaneously providing state-of-the-art cancer treatments.
She earned her medical degree at Weill Medical College at Cornell University and completed her residency at the University of Pennsylvania. She went on to complete a fellowship in palliative medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and another fellowship in hematology/oncology at Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Massachusetts General Hospital at Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Bauman is board certified in internal medicine and hospice and palliative care medicine.
Stacey Su, MD, FACS
Assistant Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology and Director, Thoracic Oncology Fellowship
Training Program
Fox Chase Cancer Center
Dr. Su is a surgical oncologist specializing in thoracic surgery for the treatment of endobronchial disease, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, lung metastases, mesothelioma and thymoma. In addition to performing traditional open surgical procedures, she has a special interest in minimally invasive thoracic surgical approaches.
Dr. Su earned her medical degree at the University of California at San Diego School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency in general surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital (where she also went on to complete a fellowship in thoracic surgery).
Dr. Su is board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery.
