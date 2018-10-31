Fox found dead in Villanova tests positive for rabies

People living in one Main Line neighborhood are told to be on the alert after a dead fox tested positive for rabies.The animal was found in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Newtown Road.Niles Davies made the discovery but said he never thought much about it."It came very close to the deck and I took no interest in it, and my son came home and was scared to come into the house and get onto the deck because the fox was hanging around," he said.Davies was then alarmed to find the fox dead in his backyard. He says Radnor Township workers removed the animal and had it tested.The results came back positive for rabies.Radnor Township is on alert and warning residents to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies shots, this also includes indoor pets.They say dogs and cats should be restricted to supervised outdoor activity.The township also advises people not to feed or touch wild animals.------