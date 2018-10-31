HEALTH & FITNESS

Fox found dead in Villanova tests positive for rabies

EMBED </>More Videos

Fox found dead in Villanova tests positive for rabies. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6pm on October 31, 2018.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
People living in one Main Line neighborhood are told to be on the alert after a dead fox tested positive for rabies.

The animal was found in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Newtown Road.

Niles Davies made the discovery but said he never thought much about it.

"It came very close to the deck and I took no interest in it, and my son came home and was scared to come into the house and get onto the deck because the fox was hanging around," he said.

Davies was then alarmed to find the fox dead in his backyard. He says Radnor Township workers removed the animal and had it tested.

The results came back positive for rabies.

Radnor Township is on alert and warning residents to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies shots, this also includes indoor pets.

They say dogs and cats should be restricted to supervised outdoor activity.

The township also advises people not to feed or touch wild animals.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpennsylvania newsrabiesRadnor Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study shows haunted attractions can boost mood, decrease stress
Tips for a fun and safe Halloween night for the whole family
Penn Medicine using immunotherapy to battle glioblastoma
Survivor turns car into 'Hope Mobile' for October
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Philly police officer to be dismissed after fatal shooting
Man, 54, dies after being shot inside car in Mayfair
Police ID suspect, victim in deadly Kensington hit-and-run
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
2-alarm fire damages Plymouth Twp. car dealership
Rutgers football player charged in alleged murder plot
'Day care fight club' Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
Chester Co. principal resigns after arrest on drug charges
Show More
Driver charged after twin boys, sister killed at Indiana bus stop
Truck crashes into church in Warwick Township
Firefighters respond to South Philadelphia hazmat
Boy, 10, donates his hair to aunt fighting cancer
Worker dies after wall collapses at N.J. construction site
More News