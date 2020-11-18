Free rapid COVID-19 tests bring hundreds to Newark, Delaware

Those looking for a test didn't need an appointment but did need some patience.
The line stretched out the door at Newark Urgent Care on Wednesday morning.
"Just come. We'll test you, and we'll know," encouraged Rob Lynn of Newark Urgent Care Center.
The testing was announced by Newark Urgent Care in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Public Health and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.
Lynn said hundreds of people came through since testing began Tuesday morning. And it was still steady by Wednesday night.
Selia Ganey waited in line for four hours standing in the cold. The testing is a walk-in event, no drive-thru is available.
Ganey is a University of Delaware student who wanted to travel home for the holidays.
"I want to go home, see my parents, grandma," she said.
And her results brought good news: she's COVID free.
The test is fairly simple. You must be asymptomatic and the results take roughly 20 minutes after the nasal swab is taken.
With the University of Delaware nearby, students have been among those being tested.
"If we're able just to tell some people that unbeknownst to them they have covid before they go on their Thanksgiving activities or they go home if they're from college- we're doing our job," Lynn explained. "Unfortunately some of the people that are walking out of our facility once they've been tested are getting a surprise."
The staff tells Action News that on average, 10% of the people they're testing are coming up positive.
The rapid COVID test marathon will continue throughout the night and ends Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m.
Medical staff is also available to handle all other illnesses and injuries that are normally seen at the facility.
