Health & Fitness

Full interview: Ali Gorman talks with Dr. Charlie Seltzer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A weight loss expert in Philadelphia, Dr. Charlie Seltzer, talks about how to better manage your weight during quarantine.

The CDC has said obesity can raise your risk for serious infection from novel coronavirus.

He explains why and what you can do about it now.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pa. Secretary of Health explains why barber shops, nail salons won't reopen in yellow phase

Golf courses, state parks reopen in New Jersey amid COVID-19 lockdown

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases

N.J. opera singer goes home after experimental COVID-19 plasma treatment

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckweight losscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses
Pa. adds 554 more deaths due to COVID-19, total tops 3K
When will southeastern Pennsylvania enter 'yellow' phase?
Missing Bucks Co. teen takes parents' minivan, switches license plate: Police
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Residents frustrated over status of unemployment benefits in Pa.
Show More
1 in 5 Wendy's is out of beef, analyst says
2 NJ beaches to reopen, public input needed in nursing home investigation
76ers, Flyers offering refunds for tickets to postponed games
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
New COVID-19 testing sites open in Delaware and NJ
More TOP STORIES News