PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A weight loss expert in Philadelphia, Dr. Charlie Seltzer, talks about how to better manage your weight during quarantine.
The CDC has said obesity can raise your risk for serious infection from novel coronavirus.
He explains why and what you can do about it now.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pa. Secretary of Health explains why barber shops, nail salons won't reopen in yellow phase
Golf courses, state parks reopen in New Jersey amid COVID-19 lockdown
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases
N.J. opera singer goes home after experimental COVID-19 plasma treatment
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Full interview: Ali Gorman talks with Dr. Charlie Seltzer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News