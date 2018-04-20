FYI ON THE SCENE

Celebrate Earth Day at the 2018 Run for Clean Air

Go Philly Go is a new online mapping tool - combining biking + walking + public transportation within one trip - to go anywhere within the greater Philadelphia area without a car. This year, they're celebrating Earth Day at the Annual Run for Clean Air on Saturday, April 22nd. Melissa gets the scoop on the app and one of the region's longest-running charity races!

2018 Run for Clean Air
April 22, 2018 - 7 a.m.-12 p.m. beginning at the Art Museum
Go Philly Go website | Run for Clean Air

Race Schedule:
7 a.m. - Day-of onsite registration opens .... and... Pre-run Yoga Stretch Starts
7:30 a.m. - 10K Run starts
7:45 a.m. - 5K Run starts
7:50 a.m. - 3K Walk starts
8:45 a.m. - Top Finisher Announcements
9:30 a.m. - Kids' Fun Run starts
