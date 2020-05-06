Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Gap plans to reopen 800 stores in May; here's what will be different

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gap Inc. announced Wednesday it plans to reopen 800 stores before the end of the month, including Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Janie and Jack, and Intermix locations.

The first stores to open their doors will be in Texas this weekend, according to the San Francisco-based retailer.

But customers shouldn't expect the stores to look as they did before the novel coronavirus. Fitting rooms will be closed, plexiglass barriers will be added by the registers and store employees will be controlling the number of people allowed in stores.

Since you can't try anything on in-store, the company will still be accepting returns. Stores will also be "quarantining returns for 24 hours before putting them back on the sales floor," the company says.

Employees will be wearing cloth masks while on duty; customers are encouraged to wear masks while browsing and shopping.

Curbside pickup has already been operating at 75 stores in Texas and Georgia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbusinesseconomygapcoronavirusreopen texasu.s. & worldshoppingreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
John's Roast Pork reopens in South Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy extends public health emergency for 30 days
Burning tractor trailer dangles from I-76 following deadly crash
Daytime shooting critically injures man in Kensington
888 more COVID-19 cases in Pa., 94 new deaths
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Man arrested after disrupting salute to first responders: Police
Some N.J. beach towns to reopen on a limited basis Friday
Show More
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
Pediatricians report concerning condition possibly linked to COVID-19
Area bridges to reopen cash toll lanes
Horse rescued after falling into Chester County pool
Senior scientist says Trump administration ignored virus warnings
More TOP STORIES News