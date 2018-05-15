Get moving at 3 new fitness centers in Philly

Fit Tribe
1512 Sansom St., Center City
Photo: Rachel S./Yelp
Fit Tribe is a new gym and fitness center that offers high-intensity, 30-minute workout sessions that it says are based on the science of metabolic training.
"Every one of our workouts is designed to not only burn calories during your workout, but also jack up your metabolism for over 30 hours after your workout," the business says on its website.
For those unsure about a long-term gym commitment, Fit Tribe is offering a 14-day program that includes unlimited training sessions and a fitness evaluation.
The feedback has been positive so far, with Fit Tribe earning a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp.
"Overall, I think Fit Tribe offers a little something more than you'll find at other boutique gyms or studios," Yelper Rachel S. wrote. "The workouts are short, effective and useful for those looking to increase strength and stamina. The coaches provide a very welcoming atmosphere and they've made coming in as a new client a breeze."
Fit Tribe offers classes from 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-noon on Friday, and features an "open gym" from 8:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Revolution Fitness Factory
1516 N. Fifth St., Unit 104, Kensington
Photo: Aristeo D./Yelp
Revolution Fitness Factory is a boot camp, yoga center and personal training spot that offers high-energy classes meant to burn calories, rebuild strength and work out your entire body.
The fitness center offers three types of classes: boot camp, yoga and cardio dance. Drop in for a group class or purchase a monthly package (from $59 to $99). The studio has several personal trainers -- with flexible schedules and varying rates -- who will accommodate different individual training needs, personalities and lifestyles.
Revolution Fitness Factory's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 10 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
"Been a member since day one and couldn't be happier with the decision," Yelper Michael C. said. "The studio is spacious, bright, clean and completely judgment free. In addition to an awesome mix of classes, they offer personal training, meal services, a newsletter with healthy living tips and run frequent social events like Bootcamp & Brunch."
Brieon L. added, "Anyone who is interested in having fun and getting fit should try them out. The classes are awesome and the instructors are super supportive and encouraging."
Revolution Fitness Factory is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.
X-Force Philadelphia
30 S. 15th St., The Graham Building, Center City
Photo: X-Force Philadelphia/Yelp
Over in Center City, X-Force Philadelphia is trying to change how you think about working out with what it calls "the most challenging half-hour of your life" in its new 5,000-square-foot facility.
"X-Force combines the world's most advanced negative weight training technology with one-on-one personal strength training to transform the human body in 30 minutes one day a week," the business explains on its website.
Taking advantage of workout machines developed in Sweden, X-Force offers a program that uses slow movements with tilted weight stacks to challenge and strengthen your muscles in just 30 minutes a day.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, X-Force Philadelphia has been getting positive attention.
"Remarkably efficient and highly intense. X-Force is serious strength training that's hard to believe -- but believe it," wrote Yelper Joseph P. "X-Force is real, heavyweight training -- with insane tech that makes it way harder. I can't recommend this enough. Book a training and you will be blown away. And be prepared to work hard."
Victor G. noted, "This is by far the best strength-training workout I've ever had in my life. I was a competitive athlete for years, and after a break from training, I'm finally getting back into it. Make sure you try it out for at least one session, and you'll see how totally unique, rewarding, effective and enjoyable the experience is."
X-Force Philadelphia is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-noon on Sunday.