HEALTH & FITNESS

Get moving, get healthy, get prizes - and help Boys & Girls Clubs

EMBED </>More Videos

Get moving, get healthy, get prizes - and help Boys & Girls Clubs: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

10,000 step routes in 50 cities mapped out, or build your own
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
This Wednesday National Walking Day.

And just in time, a major health insurance company is offering some good incentives to get you up and moving.
United Healthcare wants people to take the online Step Up for Better Health pledge to walk more... or take the stairs... or wear a fitness tracker.

For the first 25-thousand to make the pledge, United Healthcare will donate a dollar each to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

And those who sign up will be automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win Apple Watches, Foot Locker gift cards, or games.

United has also mapped out walking routes in 50 major cities to make getting 10-thousand steps easier.

"Walking is a miracle drug. walking helps your blood pressure, helps your blood sugar, can reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke,helps your bones. So walking is really a wonder drug," says Dr. David Britchkow, the chief medical officer for United Healthcare of Pa.

For Philadelphia, the 10-thousand step loop includes scenic spots like Rittenhouse Square, the Schuylkill River Trail, and Old City.

However, you can also build your own route with the online step counter

The challenge is open to everyone.

And even though the official walking day is Wednesday, the entire month of April is dedicated to getting all of us to move more.

For more information, go to www.uhcwalkingmaps.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckexercise
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News