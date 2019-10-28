Health & Fitness

Get your Fall Fitness on with these 4 gyms

By Amanda Brady
We check out four gyms that give you unique ways of working out.

The Exercise Coach in Wayne is the first of the Franchise to come to Eastern Pa. It's a way to work out using 'smart machines'.

Nex Level Fitness is a hybrid studio that allows you to duck in and out of classes making it easier to work out on your terms.

Doc Strong Fitness and Fit Southampton are gyms all about strength training but each with a different approach.

The Exercise Coach | Facebook
985 Old Eagle School Rd Suite 515, Wayne, PA 19087
484-580-6557

Nex Level Fitness | Facebook
500 Horizon Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914
215-716-3599

Doc Strong Fitness | Facebook
60 James Way #6, Southampton, PA 18966

267-315-4810
Fit Southampton | Facebook
60 James Way #6, Southampton, PA 18966
215-900-4656
