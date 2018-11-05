HEALTH & FITNESS

Getting help for the winter blues

Getting help for the winter blues. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on November 5, 2018.

We all "fell back" this weekend and got an extra hour of sleep but now, we're losing daylight.

For many people, darker days can lead to feeling a bit down.

It could just be "winter blues" but if it lasts, it could be the seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

That's when the sadness seems to last weeks, not days and there are other symptoms as well.

It is a major kind of depression, so if you find yourself struggling or if you know this happens to you every year, talk to your healthcare provider now to make a plan to lessen the effects.

