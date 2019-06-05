Health & Fitness

Getting over anxiety of stepping on scales

Many of us cringe when we step on the scales, or even think about it. However, doctors say knowing your weight is important.

If you see a trend up, it's easier to make corrections before your clothes don't fit.

Just don't obsess over the number every day. It's not unusual to go up or down as much as five pounds, depending on hormones or fluid retention.

"You can do everything right today - you can exercise, you can have a great diet that really would make any dietitian thrilled - but then you get on the scale and you're up two pounds," says Leslie Heinberg, Ph.D., a psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Leslie Heinberg recommends picking two days a week to weigh in.

And be consistent, weighing yourself at the same time of day and with the same amount of clothing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckweight lossweight
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 N.J. family members in Delaware
AccuWeather: Tracking Storms Tonight
Radnor school teacher charged with sexual assault
Philly couple tired of urine bottles being thrown at home
Fatal construction accident on Northeast Extension near Lansdale
Police: Woman found dead near river along Kelly Drive
4 people hurt after scaffold collapses in Burlington County
Show More
Arrest made after stabbing on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
Worker trapped in trench in Chester County
Pa. woman died in Dominican Republic days before Maryland couple
City says it's working to stop illegal dumping
Video shows man being attacked and robbed in Port Richmond
More TOP STORIES News