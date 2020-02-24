Health & Fitness

How a transplant helped Glenn "The Talent" Turner Got Off the Mat

By Timothy Walton
Glenn "The Talent" Turner was a regular on the pro boxing circuit in Philadelphia.

His ever-changing hair color was an easy way to spot him but you couldn't miss his ability in the ring.

After a career of boxing, Turner found himself in very critical medical need. With help from the Gift of Life Donor Program, he was able to get the transplant he so desperately needed and has been able to get back in the ring.

6abc Registrationthon | Gift of Life Donor Program | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscenter city philadelphiablack history monthgift of lifevisions
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Minor explosion during truck fire on Walt Whitman Bridge
Modell's Center City location to remain open
Kobe and Gianna Bryant honored at Celebration of Life service
16-year-old boy shot in North Philly: Police
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
As LA holds memorial, Kobe honored at Philly cheesesteak shop
Show More
Investigators seek surveillance video after Collingswood home invasion
Philly man, 73, seriously injured after hit-and-run in Absecon, NJ
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Dow drops more than 1,000 points amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News