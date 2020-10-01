Health & Fitness

Gift of Life once again broke two national records

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorgan donationspennsylvania newskidney transplantsurgerygift of life
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Appeals court allows Pennsylvania to restrict crowd size
Pa. representative tests positive for COVID-19
Gunmen 'box in' victim's car in South Philly shooting: Police
Still need a REAL ID? Countdown is on to new deadline
Troubleshooters: Authorities issue warrant for contractor accused of doing no work
2-year-old boy finds loaded handgun in NJ playground
Show More
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
American Airlines furloughs hundreds of employees in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Beautiful Start to October, Cooler On Friday
Halloween display triggers painful memories for parents
Fireball lights up Pennsylvania sky
More TOP STORIES News