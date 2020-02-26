Health & Fitness

Girl, 7, dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery, family says

CLINTON, S.C. -- Parents of a 7-year-old South Carolina girl said she died one minute into a surgery to have her tonsils removed.

Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill died Friday at a medical center in Greenwood, WHNS-TV reported. Family members said the girl snored in her sleep but was otherwise healthy.

The girl's heart stopped and doctors were unable to revive her, the parents said. An autopsy was expected to determine the official cause of death.

Cogsdill was a straight-A student at Clinton Elementary School who had an attitude full of joy, according to her obituary.

"You don't understand why these things happen but we know it was God's plan and that's the only thing that can get us through," said Mary Beth Truelock, Paisley's grandmother.

A visitation was planned for Wednesday with a celebration of life service on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth carolinachild deathsurgeryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manayunk ambush murder victim identified
Non-profit discusses plan for supervised injection site in South Philly
How Philadelphia is preparing for coronavirus
Harry Styles makes a stop at Wawa in Delaware
Grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death changes plea
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves Cherry Hill teen with concussion
AccuWeather:Clouds And Drizzle Today, Steady Rain Late Tonight
Show More
Gritty defends Phanatic's new look
Route 202 reopens in Chalfont after 3-alarm fire
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Los Angeles
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college admission scandal
More TOP STORIES News