Girl visited by rapper Drake in hospital gets 'good, strong heart'

CHICAGO (WPVI) --Sofia Sanchez, the little girl in Chicago who learned Sunday she was getting a new heart and got a special visit from rapper Drake, had a successful heart transplant.
Her family shared the happy news on Thursday, 24 hours after her heart transplant, that Sofia " was able to breathe on her own."
And they say "doctors are amazed at how quickly she is starting to recover."
The family also says Sofia is exhausted, but she got the chance to listen to her new heart.
They say it was very emotional and the family is, of course, grateful.
------
