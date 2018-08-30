HEALTH & FITNESS

Girl visited by rapper Drake in hospital gets 'good, strong heart'

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago girl has sucessful heart transplant surgery thanks to Drake: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on August 30, 2018.

By
CHICAGO (WPVI) --
Sofia Sanchez, the little girl in Chicago who learned Sunday she was getting a new heart and got a special visit from rapper Drake, had a successful heart transplant.

Her family shared the happy news on Thursday, 24 hours after her heart transplant, that Sofia " was able to breathe on her own."

And they say "doctors are amazed at how quickly she is starting to recover."

EMBED More News Videos

A young heart patient from suburban Downers Grove is hoping to catch her favorite artist's attention with her version of the "In My Feelings" challenge.



The family also says Sofia is exhausted, but she got the chance to listen to her new heart.

They say it was very emotional and the family is, of course, grateful.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckheart transplantdrake
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Teens who smoke, drink are causing arteries to harden as early as 17
West Nile virus cases continue to rise in Delaware Valley
Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow
Art of Aging: Grandparent class
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Child dead, mother injured after both hit by truck in Center City
Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman "at risk"
Suspect in murder of Ardmore model being held without bail
5 stolen Phillies plaques found in scrapyard
Arrest made in murder of Upper Darby High School student
Police: Gunman terrorizes employees at sporting goods store
AccuWeather: Temperatures tumble as we end the week
Driver crashes vehicle into home in Claymont
Show More
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Car mangled after hitting tractor-trailer on Pa. Turnpike
Police: Bar customer pulled gun on female server in Tioga
More News