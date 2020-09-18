Coronavirus

Global COVID-19 cases top 30 million, Johns Hopkins tally shows

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have topped 30 million worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 30 million on Thursday, with more than half of them from just three countries: the U.S., India and Brazil, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins researchers.

The number increased by 10 million in just over a month; global cases passed 20 million on August 12.

The United States leads the by-country count with at least 6,675,560 reported cases, followed by India with at least 5,214,677 and Brazil at 4,455, 386, the numbers showed.

Individual numbers could vary as the university's tally sometimes lags behind country reports.

The U.S. also leads in the number of deaths at 197,643, followed by Brazil at 134,935 and India with a death toll of 84,372, the tally showed.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about restaurants and the risk of coronavirus infection on CNN.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Dad's invention may make trick-or-treating safe this year
Lenape High School switches to all-virtual Friday after COVID-19 cases
Officials in tri-state area weigh in on trick-or-treating
What happens if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ family seeking answers from contractor faces heartbreaking loss
Manhunt for shooters in 'targeted attack' on NJ officers' home
US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday
Lenape High School switches to all-virtual Friday after COVID-19 cases
More videos found in NJ school bathroom spying case
Officials in tri-state area weigh in on trick-or-treating
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania town hall
Show More
Preemie hears mom's voice for the first time
Armed suspects break into home, kidnap man in 'random act:' Police
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philly: Police
AccuWeather: Breezy Today, A Very Chilly Weekend
Top 6: Dining spots in Wayne, Pa.
More TOP STORIES News