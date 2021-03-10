Gov. Murphy boosts indoor occupancy for some gatherings, businesses

NEW – Effective March 19th, the following businesses can increase indoor capacity to 50%:

☑️Restaurants

☑️Recreational and amusement

☑️Gyms and fitness clubs

☑️Barber shops, salons, and other personal care businesses pic.twitter.com/rfyTmCmCjB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 10, 2021

NEW: I’m raising the limit on outdoor gatherings that are not religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funerals or memorial services.



Effective March 19th, these gatherings will be capped at 50 individuals, up from 25. pic.twitter.com/vJTvcRU1ED — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 10, 2021

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that many New Jersey businesses can increase their indoor capacity to 50% beginning next week.That includes restaurants, recreational and amusement businesses, gyms and fitness clubs, barbershops, salons and other personal care businesses. The changes go into effect on Monday, March 19.Murphy also announced he was raising the limit on indoor and outdoor gatherings that are not religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services, or performances.Effective Monday, indoor gatherings will be capped at 25 individuals, up from 10, and outdoor gatherings will be capped at 50, up from 25.