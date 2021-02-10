Health & Fitness

Gov. Murphy voluntarily quarantining after family member tests positive for COVID-19

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is voluntarily in quarantine after a family member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released Wednesday.

"Per guidance from public health officials, the contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor's family member during the potential infection window," the statement said.

Murphy does not qualify as an exposed close contact, but has canceled in-person events and is voluntarily quarantining out of an abundance of caution.

RELATED: New Jersey reaches 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered

Murphy tested negative during a regularly-schedule COVID-19 test on Wednesday morning.

"From the beginning, the Governor has taken every precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19. Today's exceedingly cautious steps are part of that ongoing commitment," the statement said.

Murphy was previously in quarantine in October after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentonhealthnew jersey newscoronavirusgovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Cold today, two rounds of light snow on the way
Troubleshooters prompt action against local contractor; he speaks out
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
How did Carson Wentz, Eagles reach the brink of a trade
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Philly restaurants pushing to modify city's plan for 50% indoor dining
Show More
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Sword-wielding man killed in Montco police shooting identified
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Woman out $100K after believing she was dating Bruno Mars
NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37
More TOP STORIES News