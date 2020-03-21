Governor Carney orders Delaware beaches to close amid COVID-19 outbreak

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Governor John Carney has ordered the closure of all Delaware beaches to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.The public is prohibited from accessing the beach except to exercise or walk their dogs where dogs are permitted.The governor says local officials may choose to enact tighter restrictions."We need everyone to take this situation seriously. We saw too many people on the beaches yesterday and we weren't seeing the kind of social distancing that we need in order to slow the spread of coronavirus," Governor Carney said Saturday. "This was a difficult decision, but we need folks to follow the rules to keep all Delawareans safe. Don't go out in public unnecessarily. Wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently. Stay home, especially if you feel sick and even if you have mild symptoms. We will get through this together."These modifications go into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and will last until May 15, "or until the public health threat of COVID-19 has been eliminated," the governor said.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Delaware climbed to 38 on Friday.Of those, 27 cases are in New Castle County.Officials say they expect that number to go up as more testing becomes available.Three additional testing sites will also be opening in New Castle County starting Monday: one in Newark, and 2 in Wilmington.They all require a doctor's order."We need everyone to really focus on slowing the spread of #COVID19. Wash your hands. Avoid social contact. Stay home. This is a serious effort to protect those most vulnerable to the virus: those with health conditions & our senior citizens-our moms, dads, grandmoms, grandpops," Carney tweeted Thursday night.The governor also said as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, restaurants with a valid on-premise license are allowed to sell alcoholic beverages as part of take-out, delivery or drive-through orders.However, alcohol sales cannot exceed 40 percent of the total sales.Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.