Gov. Tom Wolf to unveil Pennsylvania's economic reopening plan at 2 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gov. Tom Wolf plans to outline Friday how he sees Pennsylvania emerging from the coronavirus pandemic after weeks of social distancing that have kept people at home and out of a job.
Wolf "will unveil Pennsylvania's COVID-19 relief, reopening and recovery plan" at 2 p.m., said spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger.
Wolf's plan comes a day after President Donald Trump, pressing to restart the ravaged U.S. economy, gave governors a road map for economic recovery.
The Democratic governor has imposed a series of progressively tougher measures in the face of a pandemic state officials say threatened to swamp hospitals and spike the death toll. COVID-19 has sickened nearly 30,000 Pennsylvania residents and killed more than 750.
Wolf shut down businesses deemed "non-life-sustaining," closed schools through the end of the academic year and ordered all 12.8 million Pennsylvania residents to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.
Just this week, the Wolf administration ordered people to wear masks inside supermarkets, pharmacies and other stores.
State health officials have said the restrictions have worked to slow the rate of infections and prevent hospitals from running out of bed space, ventilators and other supplies.
But the pandemic and Wolf's business shutdown order have caused economic devastation, throwing at least 1.4 million Pennsylvania residents out of work. Wolf has been under increasing pressure from Republicans, small business owners and others to relax the restrictions. Protesters plan to gather Monday in Harrisburg to demonstrate against the shutdown.
In other coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:
CASES
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Friday 1,706 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 29,441.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
The department also reported 49 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 756.
There are 117,932 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,716 resident cases of COVID-19, and 420 cases among employees, for a total of 4,136 at 321 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 398 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
UNEMPLOYMENT RISES
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate zoomed upward in March to its highest point since 2014 as the effects of Wolf's business shutdown and stay-at-home orders began to be felt, according to figures released Friday.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate shot up to 6%, up from 4.7% in February, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.
The national rate was 4.4% in March. But unemployment surveys were conducted well before the full force of the shutdowns took effect, resulting in more than 1.4 million Pennsylvanians filing for unemployment benefits since March 15, or nearly one in four workers.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate last year hit a nearly two-decade low of 4.1%.
A separate survey of households found Pennsylvania's civilian labor force fell by 19,000, just a month after hitting a new record above 6.5 million. Employment fell by 104,000, while unemployment rose by 85,000.
A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls fell by 40,000 in March, below 6.1 million after hitting record levels earlier this year. That wiped out eight months of gains.
Hardest hit was the leisure and hospitality sector, off by 17,000. Financial activities grew slightly, the only sector to expand.
Friday's figures are preliminary and could change.
CASINO REVENUE
Revenues dropped by more than half last month in Pennsylvania's 12 casinos and other gambling outlets as casinos shut down in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
Still, online casino gambling remained active and revenue from those outlets crept upward in Pennsylvania, the nation's No. 2 state in commercial casino revenue last year, behind Nevada.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said casinos brought in $153 million from gambling and fantasy sports betting in March, down 52% from $316 million from the same month a year ago.
Hardest hit was the Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino, dropping 71%. The casino's online slot machine games and table games including poker remain active, and revenue crept upward to $24 million from $19.5 million in February.
Online sports wagering also remains active, although bets fell in March to $131 million from $330 million in February as professional and college sports all but shut down.
Pennsylvania wasn't alone.
New Jersey's casino and sports betting revenue fell over 44% from a year ago, Indiana's casinos took in nearly 55% less from a year ago, Maryland took in nearly 58% less, and Michigan's casinos netted over 59% less.
