Greenhouse is why Yogis are flocking to Fairmount Park

Feeling the winter blues? The Fairmount Park Conservancy is offering greenhouse yoga and each class is like a little tropical escape. And when the weather turns warm, the classes move outside by the reflecting pool. Classes are $15 for non-members but if you become a member, you can take the classes for free and participate in more than 50 free events in the park throughout the year from hikes to summer garden tours. Higher membership levels include discounts to park attractions like the Philadelphia Zoo.
Fairmount Park Horticulture Center
100 N. Horticulture Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131
