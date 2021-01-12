Grit Fitness is an all-new traveling gym on wheels

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WPVI) -- For those unwilling or unable to go back to the gym, there is a new on-the-go option in Montgomery County.Grit Fitness was founded by Lauren Rothfield, a collegiate basketball player-turned certified personal trainer and Christina Wilson, who spent 17 years in the corporate world before leaving to focus on family and fitness.The two were trainers together before the pandemic. After the shutdown and reopening, they noticed many of their clients weren't returning.Wilson happened to own a trailer, so they packed it full of dumbbells, kettlebells, weight bars and mats, creating a gym on wheels, complete with a giant clock and high energy music.They roll into approved park spaces in Horsham, Ambler and Upper Dublin Townships. Classes are 45 minutes of high-intensity boot camp style workouts, limited to 12-15 people. Workout stations are placed more than 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing.