Group pushing to get electronic cigarettes out of kids' hands

There's a global call to get electronic cigarettes out of the hands of kids and teens.The use of e-cigarettes among teenagers is exploding. Nearly 2 million teens use them and that's 10 times what the number was 6 years ago.But a coalition of respiratory doctors and scientists from all over the world say it's time to stop.They say there's growing evidence they're unhealthy and very addictive and that they lead young people into smoking tobacco cigarettes.The group wants e-cigarettes regulated just like tobacco products and it wants an immediate ban on flavorings and sales to young people.The coalition also wants an end to marketing e-cigarettes as lower-risk alternatives.