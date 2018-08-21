HEALTH & FITNESS

Guidelines changed for cervical cancer screenings

Guidelines changed for cervical cancer screenings: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on August 21, 2018.

By
Change is coming to guidelines for cervical cancer screening, which means women have some new options on this important test.

Here are some of the guidelines:

- Women 21-years-old to 29-years-old should still get a pap test every three years.
- Women 30-years-old to 65-years-old can get an HPV test every five years or a pap test every three, or a combination every five years.

The new guidelines give women more options and all are reliable.

They're based on solid evidence showing that almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV, or the human papilloma virus and the HPV test is the best way to detect that the virus is causing damage.

That's for women older than 30. For women under 30, the pap test is recommended.

