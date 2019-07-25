Health & Fitness

'Medicine was here': Hahnemann staff leave messages on windows ahead of closure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hahnemann medical residents and staff left behind messages in the windows of the high-rise hospital as they were informed Wednesday that their residencies would end soon.

On Wednesday, residents and fellows learned what's next for them in their training and careers.

The budding physicians are now released and will begin transferring to the training program of their choice on Monday.

The doctors, today, received a list of the medical centers -- within 65 miles-- interested in accepting them.

Prior to their departure, some residents left notes on the windows to share love for Philadelphia patients and others.

"#Greed," read one message.

Another said, "Medicine was here."

"We the people of Hahnemann love Philly," another said.

Hahnemann is set to close its doors for good in September.
