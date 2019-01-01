Hangover help after partying too much on New Year's Eve

After ringing in the New Year in style, some folks will wake up with a ringing headache.While there's no proven way to eliminate a hangover once it starts, experts do have some advice on avoiding them.First hydrate, especially with electrolyte-rich water.When drinking alcohol, a hormone reaction makes people go to the bathroom more which can lead to dehydration.Another option to get essential minerals is with fruit, especially potassium in bananas.Don't drink on an empty stomach, eating first will slow alcohol absorption.And it may not always be followed on New Year's Eve but moderation is the key.------