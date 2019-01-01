HEALTHCHECK

Hangover help after partying too much on New Year's Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

Hangover help after partying too much on New Year's Eve. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 31, 2018.

After ringing in the New Year in style, some folks will wake up with a ringing headache.

While there's no proven way to eliminate a hangover once it starts, experts do have some advice on avoiding them.

First hydrate, especially with electrolyte-rich water.

When drinking alcohol, a hormone reaction makes people go to the bathroom more which can lead to dehydration.

Another option to get essential minerals is with fruit, especially potassium in bananas.

Don't drink on an empty stomach, eating first will slow alcohol absorption.

And it may not always be followed on New Year's Eve but moderation is the key.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Today's Tip: Busting myths about cancer
German company's new office hours allow for employees to get more sleep
FDA signs off on new six-in-one vaccine for children
Researchers suggest supermarket strategy for avoiding sweets
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Today's Tip: Busting myths about cancer
German company's new office hours allow for employees to get more sleep
FDA signs off on new six-in-one vaccine for children
Researchers suggest supermarket strategy for avoiding sweets
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Folks party their way into the New Year
Police: Suspect arrested after allegedly firing shots at officers during chase
Fireworks light up the sky over the Delaware River
Nick Foles to start at QB on Sunday against Chicago
Eagles' fans excited over team heading to the playoffs
3 injured in Germantown house fire
Hazmat in Plumsteadville; shelter in place order lifted
2018's Top Stories on 6abc.com
Show More
Mummers put finishing touches on New Year's parade strut
AccuWeather: Wet New Year's Eve; Warm and Windy New Year's Day
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
3 firefighters hurt battling church blaze in Dover
More News