Health & Fitness

Swallowing Disorders: What Are They and How Can You Get Treatment

PHILADELPHIA -- The muscles in your digestive tract usually work in a coordinated manner to move food from your esophagus to stomach and from your stomach to the intestine and anus. In individuals with a motility disorder, the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract do not work properly - either in the short or long term. Achalasia is a rare swallowing disorder that affects the esophagus, which is the tube that passes food from the mouth to the stomach. In this Facebook Live event, Temple's Dr. Zubair Malik will talk more about various types of swallowing disorders, what to look out for, how to get treatment, and answer your questions.
Zubair Malik, MD, Assistant Professor, Medicine, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

Director, Esophageal Program, Temple University Hospital
About me.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstuh chat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former officer's trial in George Floyd's death gets underway: LIVE
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
COVID vaccine eligibility expands in NJ today: Here's what to know
Quick-hitting storm damages roof, leaves thousands without power
AccuWeather: Windy and Chilly Today, Mid-Week Rain
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Show More
Man, 20, suffers 3rd degree burns in North Philly crash
List of spots PennDOT will be filling in potholes across Philly, Pa. suburbs
$44K raised for Pennsylvania family after deadly road rage shooting
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
19-year-old critically injured in shooting near playground
More TOP STORIES News