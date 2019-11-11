Hating heart-healthy veggies could be genetic, scientists say

If you just can't get past the taste of certain vegetables, you may not just be a picky eater.You may be what scientists call a "super-taster," genetically pre-disposed to taste food differently.Super-tasters are extremely sensitive to bitter foods, such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts, and that affects their diet.Super-tasters are two and a half times more likely to eat fewer vegetables.The research was presented at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association.