Hating heart-healthy veggies could be genetic, scientists say

If you just can't get past the taste of certain vegetables, you may not just be a picky eater.

You may be what scientists call a "super-taster," genetically pre-disposed to taste food differently.

Super-tasters are extremely sensitive to bitter foods, such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts, and that affects their diet.

Super-tasters are two and a half times more likely to eat fewer vegetables.

The research was presented at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association.
