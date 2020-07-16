Hazard pay to be made available for frontline workers in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Pennsylvania, help is on the way for those dedicated workers helping us get through the pandemic on the front lines.Governor Tom Wolf is putting $50 million of the state's federal CARES funding toward hazard pay for workers.He talked about the program while visiting a Giant grocery store in Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon.Full-time employees making less than $20 an hour are eligible for up to $1,200.There is aid for part-time workers too.The money will be distributed through employers, who need to apply by the end of the month."In the fight against COVID-19, our front-line workers have put themselves at risk every day in order to continue to provide life-sustaining services to their fellow Pennsylvanians, and this funding will increase their pay in recognition of those sacrifices," Wolf said in a statement.-Businesses-Healthcare Non-profits-Public Transportation Agencies-Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO)-Healthcare and Social Assistance-Ambulatory Health Care Services-Hospitals-Nursing and Residential Care Facilities-Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation-Food Manufacturing-Food Retail Facilities-Janitorial Services to Buildings and Dwellings-Security Services for eligible industries listed above and commercial industries that were not closed as a result of the Governor's Business Closure OrderFor more information, visit this link at