Head balls in soccer cause more damage to women, study says

A new study says headers in soccer may cause more damage in women than in men.

Doctors at Einstein College of Medicine in New York followed 98 amateur soccer players.

They found women who headed the ball a similar number of times to men, had five-times more extensive brain tissue damage.

Researchers say we don't know yet if this will definitely cause long-term problems but more research is needed and possibly more safety protocols.

