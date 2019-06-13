Health & Fitness

Heading off the dreaded "Dad Bod"

This weekend, we salute all the dads.

While being a father brings a lot of joy, over the years, busy family and work schedules can translate into the dreaded 'dad bod,' excess pounds around the middle.

Those are linked to diabetes, higher triglycerides and blood sugar, plus hormonal changes.

Limiting carbs, and avoiding processed foods and sugar-sweetened drinks can help a lot.

And don't forget about alcohol. Dr Dan Allan, a family medicine specialist at the Cleveland Clinic says many overlook it.

"Alcohol is notorious for going right to the middle. Visceral fat, which creates inflammation, which causes negative health effects. And you know, they say, having a 'cold one' - and I usually tell people, just try to stop at 'one,' because it is a lot of empty calories and it is not good for your health," says Dr. Allan.

He urges men to have a plan to get their weight in line, because the more you gain, the harder it is to lose.
