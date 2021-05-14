HEALED Gathering guests for this week include Philadelphia 76ers COO and cancer survivor Lara Price, Director of Nutrition and Physical Activity for the American Cancer Society Kristen Sullivan, and world-famous treasure diver and cancer survivor Carl Fismer.
With more than over 30 years of treasure search and salvage experience, Captain Carl Fismer is one of the most respected and knowledgeable diving professionals in the world.
They all share their wellness journeys with the HEALED Community that we will have a chance to follow.
HEALED: Pat Croce and Guests talk Physical, Mental and Spiritual Health
