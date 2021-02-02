Health Department to administer second dose at former Philly Fighting COVID vaccine clinic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 2,500 people are expected to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, city officials announced during a Tuesday news conference.
The Philadelphia Health Department will now be taking on the job of managing the clinic at the Convention Center for those who got their first dose from the organization Philly Fighting COVID. The city cut ties with the organization over data privacy concerns.
Starting Wednesday, the Philadelphia Health Department will be giving out the second dose to the 2,500 people. That number is expected to jump to about 4,400 next week.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city is continuing to vaccinate health care workers and people in phases 1A and 1B, but it is expanding the number of places where vaccines are being administered. The goal is to get more people inoculated as quickly as possible.
The city will also open six new mass vaccination clinics starting February 22.
"We will be inviting people based on those who have gone to out vaccine interest sign-up form who meet the phase 1B criteria. We will be emailing people and calling those people to sign up for appointments between now and February 22," Farley said.
In total, more than 105,300 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine in Philadelphia.
Farley said the city is also working to make the vaccine more easily accessible in Black communities.
As of Tuesday morning, the city said just 15% of those vaccinated in Philadelphia were Black.
The city set up a portal for those who want to express their interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.phila.gov/vaccineinterest. By registering through this website, the Health Department will be able to contact you to set up an appointment when you are eligible and vaccine is available.
Farley estimated that if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is granted emergency use authorization, the first doses could be in Philadelphia by March 1.
