Health officials battling 'monster mosquitoes' in wake of Hurricane Florence

Health officials in North Carolina are battling a gross problem in the wake of Hurricane Florence - monster mosquitoes.Areas hit by high floodwaters are now being swarmed by millions of mega-mosquitoes.They're a breed that's at least 2 to 3 times larger than normal mosquitoes.The eggs lie dormant until floodwaters come, then they hatch by the billions.Fortunately, the giants don't carry human diseases, but they can carry dog heartworm.And as you can imagine, their bite is said to be pretty painful. And for people who are very sensitive to bites, they can cause a lot of irritation.Of course, mosquito control efforts are underway.