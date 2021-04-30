Health officials in Philly region urging residents to get vaccine as demand dwindles

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10563302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some young Americans are hesitant to get a Covid-19 shot. Here's why that's an issue for all Americans.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Supply of the COVID-19 vaccine is abundant in Philadelphia and its four collar counties, but demand is dwindling.Some residents tell 6abc that they had good reason to get the COVID-19 vaccine."Because I'm old and I don't want to die!" exclaimed Yeadon resident Al Jones. "I'll take any precaution to keep from dying and I'd rather have the shot than the COVID."But the lines to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are much shorter. In some places like the Philadelphia Convention Center, they're nonexistent."The vaccine supply is very great and certainly we have a lot of partners in the pharmaceutical domains that are giving vaccines as well," said Lisa O'Mahony, medical advisor to Delaware County.And while Philadelphia had a close call earlier this week with 4,000 doses set to expire, a spokesperson said they do not expect that to happen again. Collar counties report there is no risk of expiring vaccines, but they need more people to show up."We have an abundant supply of vaccine available, and that while appointments are appreciated, walk-ins are also welcome," said Larry King, Bucks County spokesperson. "Plus, people can have a choice between getting the one-shot J&J vaccine at our Warwick Square location or the two-shot Pfizer vaccine at our other four locations.""We have also opened two large clinic sites at the Exton Square Mall and Longwood Gardens Overflow parking area (drive-thru), and we just announced that both of those sites will be walk-in clinics for Saturday and Sunday - offering J&J at both sites, and Pfizer at Exton Mall and Moderna at Longwood," said Chester County Spokesperson Rebecca Brain.Carmen Jones told 6abc she originally wasn't going to get the vaccine, but her family convinced her to do it."I have a grandson on the way and I'm like ok, I have to just not be selfish," said Jones. "It's not just about me, it's about my family members and whoever is around me."According to recent data, here's the breakdown of adult residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:Bucks County: 53%Montgomery County: 50.4%Delaware County: 50%Chester County: 65%Philadelphia: 43.7%"The sooner we get up to herd immunity, the sooner we can really get back to our lives as we once knew them," said O'Mahony.Jones said he's looking forward to the day we can all see each other's faces again."I'm tired of wearing masks," said Jones. "To me, everyone looks like a bandit and some of my friends, you don't know who they are until they say, 'Hey, look at me!'"