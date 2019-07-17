Health & Fitness

Health organizations team up to save St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four Philadelphia based healthcare organizations are teaming up to ensure St. Christopher's Hospital for Children does not suffer the same fate as Hahnemann University Hospital.

St. Christopher's is owned by the same parent company as Hahnemann.

Einstein, Jefferson, the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Temple created a consortium in an attempt to save the 143-year-old pediatric hospital from bankruptcy.

They plan to negotiate for the purchase of the hospital and its assets.
