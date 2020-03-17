Coronavirus

Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus

By
We're trying to help answer your questions about COVID-19, and navigating your health during the outbreak.

We called on Action News health reporter and registered nurse Ali Gorman for her expertise. Like many of you, Ali is working from outside the station.

How will President Trump's recent allowance of Medicare to expand its telemedicine services help with the spread coronavirus?

How long can we expect school and businesses to remain closed?

What if someone starts to feel sick with mild symptoms of coronavirus, but they're not sure if they've been exposed?

What's your advice for people who are at high risk - like seniors, or those with chronic medical conditions?
