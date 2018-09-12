HEALTH & FITNESS

Healthy heart leads to lower dementia rates, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Healthy heart can lower dementia risks: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on September 12, 2018.

By
There's more evidence that what's good for your heart is also good for your brain.

A new study shows that the healthier your heart, the lower the chance of developing dementia.

People who stuck to 7 heart-healthy metrics had a 70 percent lower chance of dementia. Doctors say the study shows much of our risk is under our control.

"We need to take it upon ourselves to say, 'I alter my risk today - I get my blood pressure under control; I make sure that if I have heart disease I keep managing it the best way I can; I keep my cholesterol perfect; I manage my health parameters as much as possible and I alter my diet'," said Dr. Marwan Sabbagh.

Those 7 metrics say: don't smoke, keep your body mass index under 25, get regular exercise, keep your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar at recommended levels and eat fish twice a week and vegetables 3 times a day.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Obese adult percentage growing in several states
CDC: No diagnosis for over 20 percent of opioid prescriptions
Study finds new link between high blood pressure and diabetes
Study: Wildfire smoke deaths could double by end of century
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: Life-threatening Category 3 storm
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence
Fmr. lifeguard supervisor charged with indecent assault
Electric Factory sold, new owners plan new name contest
Foles will be Eagles starting QB on Sunday, Pederson says
Four Montco doctors accused of illegally prescribing opioids
New job training facility opens in Camden
Show More
'How to Murder Your Husband' writer accused of killing husband
Man shot and killed in Feltonville
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
2 small earthquakes hit Berks County
Apparent murder-suicide in Upper Gwynedd Twp.; identities released
More News