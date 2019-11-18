Health & Fitness

Hearing aids may reduce risk of falls, depression and dementia, study says

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WPVI) -- Hearing aids could reduce the risk of 3 common health problems - falls, dementia, and depression.

A study from the University of Michigan found lower rates of all three among people who got hearing aids within three years of being diagnosed with hearing loss.

Past studies have linked hearing loss to memory problems.

Study leaders urged health insurance companies to boost coverage for the devices, to reduce costs from the other problems.

Only one in eight with hearing loss get hearing aids, even when they have insurance coverage for at least part of the cost
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckdementiadepressionfallshearing aid
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school football game cut short after shooting to resume at the Linc
Kratz sentenced to life without parole in Bucks County murders
Police seek to identify remains of young girl found in Del.
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Man arrested for allegedly placing camera in women's bathroom
Bridgeton man arrested for allegedly trying to lure girl multiple times
Show More
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy and damp today
Storm brings beach erosion, street flooding to Jersey Shore
Baby, 6-year-old child inside stolen SUV in Chester found safe
Man dies after police find him in shot in apartment lobby
More TOP STORIES News