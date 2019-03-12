Health & Fitness

Heat-related heart attacks on the rise, researchers say

MUNICH, Germany (WPVI) -- German researchers say the number of heart attacks triggered by heat is on the rise.

After analyzing 30 years of medical and weather records, the doctors found that more attacks have occurred on hot days in recent years.

People with diabetes and high cholesterol were especially vulnerable.

During that time, there was a slight drop in heart attacks during cold spells.

The German team suspects climate change is partly responsible, but say rising rates of those conditions are making more people susceptible.

They are already planning more studies to explore the factors causing the rise.
