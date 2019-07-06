Heat's up and the insects are biting more

With the heat & humidity up, insects are biting more active.New Jersey has already recorded its first, and earliest, human case of West Nile virus, and mosquitoes carrying West Nile were found in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County.Avoiding mosquito bites is a matter of timing."We should try to stay away from mosquito breeding times, which is usually dusk - dawn and dusk. So make sure you're indoors during those times," says Dr. Neha Vyas, a family medicine physician with the Cleveland Clinic.If you have to be out, wear long sleeves and pants, or use repellents with DEET.Unlike mosquitoes, bee and wasp stings usually happen in daytime.So be aware of your surroudings, to avoid places where they nest or hang out.If you get stung, remove the stinger with sterile tweezers as quickly as possible, because the longer it stays in, the more reaction it will cause.And if you have any reaction, get help fast -"If you feel as though you're getting short of breath, or a tingling in your throat, or certainly swelling of your face, or your lips or your tongue; or if you start to see some bumps, some red spots throughout your body, away from where you got bitten, it's important to seek medical attention immediately," says Dr. Vyas.As tempting as it is, try not to scratch insect bites, because it can increase the risk of infection.And if you have a known allergy to insect stings, always carry an epinephrine pen with you.